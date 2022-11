This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Historic Silver Café’s new menu launched Wednesday, Nov. 16. It has been over six years since the last total refresh of the menu. With the ownership change earlier this year, Eric and Shena Garriss are excited to offer new features and specials at the popular century-old eatery. Café team member Alex Haluzak is most […]