CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles announced that approximately $750,000 in grant funding is available for off-highway vehicle (OHV) projects in Nevada. The application and instructions are available online at https://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program. Applications are due by December 19, 2022, and the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles will award the OHV grants in January […]