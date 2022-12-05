Helen Frances Orr Laubach, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on November 19, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. Her passing was as she lived life with beauty, grace and strength.

She is preceded in death by her husband Duane G. Laubach of 67 years; children, Mary Ann Cluff (Mark) and Robert Laubach; granddaughters Amanda Cluff (Adam Montgomery), Kellie Herring (Shane Herring), Michelle DeAngeles (Tory DeAngeles), Rheann Laubach, Virginia Cluff (Chase Norton) and Rachel Laubach and great grandson, Ryan DeAngeles.

Helen was born on December 3, 1931 to Bertha and R. R. Orr in Ely, Nevada and raised in Pioche, Nevada. She graduated in 1949 from Lincoln County High School; graduated from University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor’s of Education in 1953. It was while attending UNR, Helen met the love of her life, Duane. They married in Pioche, Nevada on December 26, 1954. After Duane’s graduation, they moved to Henderson in 1957 where they built a marvelous life and business.

In 1953, Helen began her teaching career at Reno High School. After Mary Ann and Robert had started school, Helen returned to teaching Business and “Data Processing” at Basic High School in Henderson; retired in 1993 after 28 years of mentoring and educating “her” students. Helen greatly loved being in the classroom.

After retirement, Helen’s life was full and rich with marvelous travels around the world with Duane, family and friends; music; creating beautiful crewel needle works; volunteering in Henderson elementary schools; cheering on the UNLV Running Rebels; baking and making jams, and completing her daily Jumbles. Yet Helen’s life was most fulfilled by making treasured memories with her granddaughters.

Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, December 4, 2022; 1:00 PM at Palm Mortuary, Boulder High location, Henderson, Nevada. Private family burial will be in Pioche, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Basic Int’l Academy re: DUANE & HELEN LAUBACH SCHOLARSHIP mailed to 236 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson, Nevada 89015.

“The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks Him” Lamentations 3:25