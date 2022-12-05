Our beloved Kevin Hughes returned to his loving Father in Heaven on November 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Co at the age of 66.

Kevin was born in Stevensville, Montana to Ivan Hughes and Laurelle Hughes (Thorterson). Shortly after, Ivan, Laurelle, and Kevin moved to South Jordan, Utah where Kevin became a big brother and ring leader to 3 brothers, Kieth, Craig, and Mike.

Kevin Hughes

Growing up on a dairy farm in rural Utah, Kevin spent his life fostering a love of family, teaching, and diesel engines. All three of these things came naturally to Kevin because of his abundance of patience, problem solving and a great sense of humor. While in high school, Kevin was blessed to find 3 more brothers, Norman, Sterling and Mort, to spread his antics, his mayhem, and his compassion.

Kevin began building a fraternity of friends, mentors and students that would go on to single handedly shape the industry of the Intermountain Region . From business owners to dispatchers, large equipment mechanics to dealership technicians, Kevin’s influence will remain long after the people whose lives he touched.

Kevin met his snuggle bunny Susi Hughes in 1987 in Vernal, Utah. It wasn’t shortly after meeting Kevin and Susi blendend their beautiful families of 3 girls and 1 son. Kevin, Susi, Rebeka, Kira, Dallas, and Megan welcomed Amber and Randy into their family shortly before moving to Wyoming.

Kevin always believed that home was wherever his work was needed and his family was. Kevin and his family moved to Alamo Nevada where he was able to raise his family. From running his own business to honing his mastercraft of Diesel engines, Kevin spent his days problem solving, teaching and doting on his 6 children.

Mechanic, business leaders, chefs, musicians, and medical professionals, Kevin made sure that his children never feared to pursue the passions of their hearts. Shortly after Kevin and Susi finished raising their family, they settled down in Grand Junction, CO.

It was in Grand Junction that Kevin began his most fulfilling calling as an educator. As an educator Kevin was able to shape and mentor 100s of students that now pass on Kevin’s passion and knowledge of automotive technology.

Kevin’s children and students were the light of his life. He was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, teacher and friend. He changed the life of many people and he will truly be missed but never forgotten.

Kevin Hughes is survived by a loving and precious wife Susian Linn Hughes; his three Brothers: Kieth (Kristy) Hughes of Riverton, Utah, Mike (Wendy) Hughes of Tooele, Utah, and Craig (Marlene) Hughes of Ellensburg, Washington; Honorary Brothers: Norman (Roxanne) Behunin of Vernal, Utah, and Sterling (Janet) Conover of Rocksprings, Wyoming; Children: Rebeka (Dathan) Lewis, Kira Reese, Dallas (Ashley) Hughes, Megan Hughes, Amber (Chis) Olson and Randy Hughes; Grand Children: Berkley, Makynlee, Ashlinn, Isabell, Cannon, Alexander, Ripsi, Rockwell, Skylar, and Ramsi; in addition to a host of friends and students. Kevin is preceded in life by his parents Ivan and Laurelle Hughes, honorary Brother Lavoy Mortenson, and grandson Brennon Reese.