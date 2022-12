This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada, Reno Extension; Clark County; and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H camp and youth educational activities in southern Nevada, […]