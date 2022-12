This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Young men and women from all over Lincoln County often try their hand at rodeo, and many have seen great success. However, one local family in particular stands out in the rodeo circuit not only for their skills in the corral, but for the many participants they have dedicated to the sport. The Hughes family, […]