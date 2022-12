This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Winter sports season has begun, and the athletes of Lincoln County High School competed in their first tournaments of the season. Both basketball teams started their seasons hosting Ampulus Academy out of Las Vegas and then traveled to the 2A/3A Challenge tournament at Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley High Schools. In the boys game against […]