Merlene Anne Neal Hurd Stirling passed away on November 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born August 1, 1935 in Malad, Idaho to Merle Leon Neal and Lorraine Decker Neal.

She is the oldest of seven children. Merlene grew up in Stone, Idaho and graduated from Bear River High School. She married Lyle Hurd in 1954 and raised 10 children. Her husband Lyle passed away in 2006.

She married Culbert Stirling in 2013 and enjoyed life with him and his children until he passed away in November 2020.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many callings including as a missionary in Montana and Salt Lake City.

Merlene attended Brigham Young University in her youth and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in her later years. She was always learning and studying.

She loved to read and share the things she learned with individuals and in book reviews. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ. Merlene taught piano lessons for many years with a special love for teaching children. Her hobbies also included sewing and quilting. She especially enjoyed serving in the community and loved her country.

She had an optimistic view on life and a great sense of humor.

Her family includes 30 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (from her marriage to Lyle) plus 26 bonus grandchildren (from her marriage to Culbert).

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters Glennis Browning and Julie Neal; son James Hurd; husbands Lyle Hurd and Culbert Stirling.

She is survived by: sisters Donna Nish and Rada Cheney, brothers Lee Neal and Paul Neal; sons Kenneth Hurd, Howard Hurd, Loren Hurd, Charles Hurd, and Stanley Hurd; daughters Nafesah (Rita) Afzal, Virginia San Miguel, Sylvia Harris, and Holly Shaffer. Bonus children: sons Ross Stirling, Shane Stirling, Trent Stirling; daughters Saundra Harris, Michelle Hulme, and Ethelyn Campos.

Funeral services will be held December 9, 2022 at 11:00am (at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 49 Purple Sage Ave, Alamo, NV 89001). Viewing will begin at 9:30am. Interment will be in Snowville, Utah under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.

She loved us all and made a special effort to be there for us. We will miss her encouraging words and her spunky fun personality.

To view livestream of Merlene service, go to https://my.gather.app/remember/merlene-stirling