Marie Walton, 84, passed away November 18, 2022 in Mesquite NV. She was born June 13, 1938 to Charles Andrew Gurdon and Mary Virginia Blondell. Marie was born and raised in Cass City, MI, and graduated from Cass City High School. She married James William Reifsnyder June 21, 1961 in Detroit, MI. The couple had two children, Charles Paul and Lisa Marie. Returning to school, she received a nursing degree from UNLV as an RN and Psychiatric Nurse. Marie very much enjoyed her work as a nurse and earned several awards of recognition. Marie married Ken Walton October 13, 1996 in Pioche, NV. After moving to Pioche, NV in 2001, she taught classes for Certified Nursing Assistants in Lincoln County.

Marie Gurdon Reifsnyder Schiffer Walton

Marie is survived by her husband Ken Walton of Mesquite, NV, her son Charles Reifsnyder (Suzanne) of Pioche, NV, grandchildren Justin Reifsnyder (Felicia) of Chesapeake, VA, Logan Reifsnyder of Pioche, NV and Tayler Cornforth (Jake) of Pioche, NV, son in law Ronald Brewer of Las Vegas, NV, Grandsons James Brewer, Jason Brewer and Joseph Brewer of Las Vegas, NV.. Several nieces and nephews and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Ellen Toner (Dan), brother Robert Gurdon (Jeri), husband James Reifsnyder, second husband Werner Schiffer, and Daughter Lisa Marie Brewer (Ron).

A funeral Mass was held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:30 am in Holy Child Catholic Church, corner of Tennille & Locust, Caliente, NV. A light luncheon followed in St. Joseph Hall across from the Church.