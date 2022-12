This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County Medical Associates’ office will be closed Dec. 16 as they begin a flooring renovation project. They will re-open Monday, Dec. 19. Work will continue on the building, and the project is expected to take 7-14 days for completion. Grover C Dils Medical Center will begin a flooring project on Monday, Dec. 12. There […]