This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

For years now, as the holiday season rolls around, Lincoln County kids have been graced with gifts of shoes and toys thanks to the generosity of Robert and Sandra Ellis. This year was no different as each kid in the school district left for Christmas break with gifts in hand. Courtesy Photo – Kids at […]