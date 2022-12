This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Performing arts students put on a show at the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium in Panaca Dec. 14. The sixth grade band kicked things off by performing “The Little Drummer Boy.” Some members of the audience noticed the students’ improvement since their last concert, with director Jacob Lester pointing out that as the parents let students […]