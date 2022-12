This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Panaca Elementary held its traditional Christmas program on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Neldon C Mathews auditorium. During both the early and late shows, the auditorium was filled to capacity with family members of the students. The program this year followed a group of tourists visiting the North Pole, narrating their interactions with its various […]