This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Residents were able to do some holiday shopping while supporting local businesses and education during the annual Holiday Market. Kayce Hatch organized a market at Pahranagat Valley Elementary School for the eighth year in a row on Dec. 17. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the doors were opened to those in search of unique […]