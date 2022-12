This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Santa made a pit stop at Great Basin Food on Saturday. Word travels fast in Alamo, and children came running when they heard the news. Every boy and girl in line had their best smile ready for Ol’ Saint Nick. Children chatted away excitedly about what they wanted for Christmas. The air was filled with […]