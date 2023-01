This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Caliente VFW Post 7114 held its Christmas party Dec. 9 at 319 Dixon Street. The party was held after the individual meetings and organized by the Auxiliary as a potluck, with members bringing a variety of food. Approximately 18 members and guests attended. During the party all were surprised when Santa (played by Ralph Hughes) […]