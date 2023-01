This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Gunslingers in Pioche served its final sandwiches and closed shop Dec. 27. For three years, owner Jason Beam served the area with help from employees, family and friends. Locals and visitors stopped by the small eatery at 597 Main Street to enjoy old-west-themed sub sandwiches along with flavored tea and coffee, fresh salads and ice […]