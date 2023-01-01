Mary Susan Bishop passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022. She was 80 years old. Mary Sue was born to Harry and Susan Horlacher on March 5, 1942, in Tooele Utah. Mary Sue was one of ten children, six brothers and three sisters and as a child she moved with her family to the mining town of Pioche Nevada, where her family owned and operated a local grocery store. Mary Sue enjoyed an idyllic childhood which included building mud forts in her backyard, riding bikes, and picnicking above town on Lime Hill where she could watch people go up and down the steep main street. She enjoyed helping her father tend their farm animals and occasionally rode the pigs. While attending Lincoln High School, Mary Sue was a cheerleader and a majorette, and enjoyed performing routines in the Las Vegas Helldorado Days parade each year.

Mary Sue married her high school sweetheart Charles Robert Bishop in the St. George LDS Temple on November 25 1960, and recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Together, they raised 5 children in Woods Cross Utah–Todd, (Deborah) of Bountiful, Barton (Julie) of Cedar City, Bryce (Jana) of Cedar City, Wendy (Duncan) Reed of Enterprise, and Weston (Leslie) of Enterprise. Mary Sue was an amazing grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mary Sue was resourceful and self-sufficient, early in her marriage she attended the Hollywood Beauty College and graduated as a beautician, a skill that helped support her growing family and one which benefited her family with free haircuts for many years. She also took care to harvest and bottle seasonal fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed being outdoors and seeing nature’s beauty and went on many camping trips with her family. Mary Sue was a master gardener and her immaculate garden always reflected her talents and skill. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. She traveled to Asia, Europe, the South Pacific, and the Middle East. Mary Sue was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings. In 2001, she answered the call to serve in the Singapore mission serving in Malaysia together with her husband Bob, an experience she treasured. Her strength and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ enabled her to connect with, love, and serve people across the world. Mary Sue is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Woods Cross Ward Chapel, 1500 South 800 West. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Wednesday morning 9:45 -10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in Pioche, Nevada Thursday, January 5, 2022.