This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Auxiliary from VFW Post 7114 in Caliente continued its annual tradition of bringing gifts to the long-term residents at Grover C Dils Medical Center. Luanna Moore and Mikel Wynn headed the project. Wynn contacted 10 Pahranagat Valley Seniors, and they volunteered to make lap quilts for the residents. The Auxiliary expressed thanks for the […]