This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Both the Lincoln County High School boys and girls basketball teams had quite a successful week at the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout. The boys took third place at the tourney while the girls went undefeated to bring home a first-place trophy. The Lynx boys first faced off against the Sports Leadership & Management (SLAM) Bulls […]