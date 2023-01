This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As many locals were traveling, wrapping presents and staying cozy at home on Christmas Eve, someone in the area was making last-minute Christmas magic. In the late morning of Dec. 24, Panaca Market was visited by one of Santa’s helpers, delivering a large box of presents. Just inside the store doors, excited children took turns […]