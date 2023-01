This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Knotty Pine Restaurant and Lounge had its Christmas dinner for the public the evening of Dec. 22. Guests enjoyed turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing and cake and cookies. By Mary Cordle – Santa and the Grinch visited the Knotty Pine’s Christmas Dinner, Dec. 22. As the kids were eating, Santa snuck in with […]