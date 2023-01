This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In a letter to the community, the Lincoln County School District explained it has opted to work with an organization called Care Solace for the district’s counseling needs. This service will work in lieu of a dedicated in-house counselor. The district decided on Care Solace after months of being unable to find a qualified applicant […]