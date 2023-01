This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Town Board met at the Lincoln County Courthouse Dec. 13. During the financial report, costs were discussed for the town’s power bill and repairs made to the Pioche Public Utilities (PPU) shop. An update was also given on recovery and insurance claim efforts from a recent break-in at the shop. By Jessica Hernandez – […]