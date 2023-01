This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The girls and boys basketball teams faced off against the Enterprise Wolves on Dec. 29, and in both instances, came out with a loss. During the girls’ game, the Lynx took an early lead but fell behind in the second half to lose 40-25. By Morgan Stackhouse – Senior Wyatt Stevens drives the ball down […]