Pahranagat Valley basketball teams finished out their preseason schedule this week at Indian Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The girls dominated their game over the Thunderbirds, winning 44-8. The game was so lopsided that the starters sat about half the game. Sophomore Hadee Walch had nine points, six steals, four rebounds, and two assists. By […]