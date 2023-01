This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Bank and Trust held a “Holidays to Remember” vendor fair in Caliente Nov. 18-19. The money raised paid for Lincoln County’s Hugs In a Blanket program. They have already delivered blankets to the long-term residents at the Grover C. Dils Hospital and will be delivering to many more seniors throughout the county. September Barnes, […]