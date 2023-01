This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The “Hypno Hick” visits the Neldon C Matthews auditorium in Panaca on Thursday, Jan. 12. Shaun Dee, also known as the Hypno Hick, has been doing his hypnosis and comedy routine since 2003, and he prides himself on being family friendly and hilarious. When not doing shows, he runs the Alpine hypnosis clinic in Payson, […]