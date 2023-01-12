Uninsured or underinsured Rural Nevadans encouraged to visit Nevada Health Link

Open enrollment through Nevada’s Health Insurance Exchange, Nevada Health Link, has a deadline of Jan. 15.

All plans on NevadaHealthLink.com, no matter the cost, are guaranteed to cover the 10 essential health benefits, including emergency services, ambulatory, prescription drugs, lab services and more.

Nevada Health Link urges rural Nevada residents to reach out to a qualified broker to see if they qualify for federal tax credits to help lower the cost of monthly premiums, which 90 percent of consumers who shop on the marketplace qualify to receive.

Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare (65+) or Medicaid benefits; those who don’t have employer-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and Nevadans seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans. Nevada Health Link offers free enrollment assistance to help Nevadans navigate the enrollment process by comparing plans, finding savings and working with everyone’s budget and health needs. Getting through to the phone lines has been quick and efficient this year, to ensure Nevadans are not waiting on hold for extended periods of time.

To learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547- 2927. The call center is open Monday through Sunday during Open Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.