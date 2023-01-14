Lois Alfano left this earth December 14, 2022 and is finally reunited with her lifelong husband Richard, who passed on March 14, 2017. Apologies, Dad, we kept her here as long as we could.

Lois is survived by her two sons. Randy and Russ, grandchildren, and a few great grandkids. Being one of five children, Lois had a strong affection for family and a cohesive love for meeting new people. She often said acquaintances are friends you need to get to know better.

Lois Alfano

For the past 45 years, the Alfano family considered Lincoln County home. Often, Lois was the lone realtor for the entire county, and she went to great lengths to represent her clients fairly and with respect. She absolutely loved what she did for a living, be it running Mt. Wilson Ranch, shift work at the Caliente Youth Center or representing her client base in buying and selling local properties.

She lived a full productive life, never resting in one spot for too long. Those who were blessed and fortunate to have known her will miss her. She left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched and gave of herself for the betterment of others.

Services for Lois will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Agape Baptist Church in Caliente. They have graciously offered to host a fond farewell service beginning at 10:00 am. Following the service, an open house reception will be at the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Potluck food is provided by those who loved her. The community is welcome to come join us in sending Lois off to the better place.

I lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any gifts or donations be sent to a fund established in Lois’ name. Proceeds will go to her favorite special charitable entities on her behalf.

Alfano Family Fund

P O Box 1608

Dayton, Nevada 89403