Ronald Wayne Kozak passed away at the St George Regional Hospital in St George, Utah, on December 26, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Carol Jean Kozak, and his stepson Raymond James Nohava. He will be missed by his family and all who loved him.

Ron, as his friends called him, served in the Air Force, was a Secret Service Agent during the Lyndon B. Johnson presidency, and retired from the North Las Vegas Police Department as a Patrol Sergeant in 1993.

Ron had been a resident of Lincoln County for the past 29 years. He was always looking out for others and spent his life in community service. He served on the Lincoln County Housing Authority, was a qualified first responder, and was the driving force to set up the Eagle Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

He was buried on January 4, 2023 in the Davis Memorial Cemetery in Las Vegas, NV.