This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County High School wrestling had a great experience facing off against a few different teams during their recent duals at Lake Mead. Their first main opponent were the Eldorado Sun Devils out of Las Vegas, and despite the fact that the east side highschool has a much larger program, thanks to a few well-placed […]