Rocky Road Adventures invites dog lovers and their pup pals on a 4K or 14K trail run. The Little Big Dog Trail Run will be held at the trails in Kershaw-Ryan State Park Jan. 21. The event will begin with the 14K at 9 a.m. and the 4K at 9:45 a.m. Participants should arrive early […]