Flora Fox, age 100, of Alamo, Nevada passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

A funeral service for Flora will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123. A committal service will occur Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ace, Las Vegas, NV 89123. A visitation will occur Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.

Flora Fox

Flora was born May 6th 1922 In Lincoln, Nebraska and over 100 years later, died on January 6th, 2023 in Caliente, Nevada. Her parents were Johan George Knaub and Margaret Reil who were immigrants from Russia. Her parents are deceased. Flora was 8th of 10 Children. She had 3 brothers and 6 sisters all raised in Lincoln, Nebraska. All are deceased but one sister, Geraldine K. Pitts of Harrison, Arkansas. Flora was married to Ralph Howard Fox September 12,1942. Ralph preceded her in death on November 19,1984. Flora is survived by one daughter, Mary Fox Marrott – Husband Lynn R Marrott of Alamo, Nevada, and a son, Howard R Fox and Cynde Yates Omaha, Nebraska. Flora has 5 Grandchildren, Dawn Fox Gibson, Amanda M Taylor, Melinda M Adams, Amy M. Perkins, David C. Marrott and 13 Great Grandchildren, Ben S. Adams, Carson H. Adams, Cassidy P. Blake, Haley P. Williams, Sadie Perkins, James Issac Taylor, Madalyn T. Longman, Rebecca Taylor, Alayna H. Marrott, Cruz R. Marrott, Jada F. Marrott, Daley V.Gibson and 4 Great Great Grandchildren, Scarlett A. Blake, Enid D. Blake, Indiana T. Keller, Oakley M.Williams. Flora loved her family and extended family. With many brother in-laws and sister in-laws and nephews and nieces, cousins,etc. She was always busy and efficient at all tasks, including many years of doing excellent needlework and making gifts for all her family and friends. She enjoyed attending the University Methodist Church in Las Vegas and had many friends socially. She had a fun wit and never failed to let people know how she felt..in a fun way..

She will surely be missed.

***In Lieu of Flowers: Donations to:

Grover C.Dills Med CTR

Attn: Activity Dept/Carol/Flora Fox

Box 1010

Caliente, Nv 89008