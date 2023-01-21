October 1, 1967 — January 17, 2023

Richfield, Utah

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald “Donny” Somers on January 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, at the age of 55. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada to Raymond and Thelma Woodworth Somers on October 1, 1967. They later made their home in Pioche, Nevada.

As a young boy he loved fishing with his grandpa Leslie and sledding down Main Street and Lime Hill with his friends against the advice of his grandma Christie. Donny loved to work on the farm with grandpa DJ bailing hay and moving cows; although he would never get on a horse. He didn’t like the idea of riding something bigger than him.

Donald “Donny” Leslie Somers

He loved all sports. Because of his lighting speed, he often got teased that he would have to hit a home run to make it to first base. He even played 2 varsity basketball games despite never trying out for the team. His mom got a rose on senior night for him filling in. Donny never missed a game. He and Tina traveled all over the western states watching their kids play football, basketball, wrestling and softball. When he became a grandpa, he did the same. You could catch him watching a game or checking the score for his favorite teams: Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Reds. He followed those teams through the decades – even at their lowest points.

Donny found the love of his life, Tina Nielson, while attending SUU after graduating from LCHS in 1985. From that day on, the two were inseparable; holding hands every step they took. Tina and Donny were married August 4, 1989 in Richfield. And he got a package deal. Austin, whom he adopted at age 2, was now his first son. They soon had Brock; and 18 months later Cadie came. The family was later sealed for eternity in the Manti LDS Temple.

After living in Caliente, Nevada for 13 years where Donny worked at the Caliente Youth Center, they made their forever home in Richfield, Utah. Donny continued his life’s work at Sorenson Ranch School supporting youth in finding the right direction in life. He had a very special talent to see everyone for who they truly are. Even when they didn’t see it in themselves, Donny found the best in each of them.

Donny was a kind and compassionate man with a hardworking spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tina, Richfield; children: Austin and Annie Somers, Richfield; Brock and McKay Tripp, South Jordan; Cadie Somers, Denver, CO; grandchildren: Camden, Kash and Hazel, all of Richfield; mother, Thelma; brothers: Mark and Louie Somers, Pioche, NV; brother-in-law, Eric and Meagan Nielson, West Jordan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; in-laws Bruce and Loretta Nielson; and Janene Ward; grandparents; nephew, Garrett Nielson; and niece Hallie Somers.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield, where friends may call for visitation from 4:00 -6:00 pm. Cremation services to follow in the Magleby Mortuary Crematory. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

Donny never wanted a service, but settled on having one with the request that anyone who attends, please wear your favorite sports team hat or jersey.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the LDS Hospital Cancer Program in Salt Lake City, UT or buy your favorite sports team hat and a ticket to the game