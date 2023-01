This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Nevada Republican Central Committee held its quarterly meeting Jan. 10 at the Caliente VFW Hall at 391 Dixon Street. The meeting was held in the Auxiliary meeting room. Chairman Jack Horner called the meeting to order. Doug Charlson said a prayer, which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. By Mary Cordle […]