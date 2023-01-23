Fatal accident on Kane Springs Road

Lincoln County Sheriff Derek Foremaster reported a fatal auto accident that occurred Jan. 13. on Kane Springs Road, about 23 miles north of U.S. Highway 93 mile marker 7.

There were two occupants. At least one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle. It was unclear who the driver was and who was the passenger. One occupant succumbed to injuries on the scene. The second occupant was airlifted by Mercy Air in serious condition.

Courtesy Photo – Mercy Air lands on Kane Springs Road, following a fatal auto accident, Jan. 13.

Pahranagat Valley Fire and EMS assisted, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol, which will be conducting the fatal accident investigation. The sheriff’s office will be conducting the coroner duties on the decedent.