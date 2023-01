This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Neldon C Mathews auditorium was filled with curious spectators Jan. 12. With excitement in the air, Shaun Dee was introduced as the Hypno Hick. The professional hypnotist was welcomed to the stage, and he began by thanking the community for coming out and recognized the Lincoln County High School basketball programs that helped him […]