Be aware of scams, district court warns

SCAM ALERT – Federal Courts do not phone or email individuals requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest.

In various parts of the United States, including Nevada, citizens are being targeted by phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond or failing to appear for a subpoena, hearing, or jury service. In the calls and emails, recipients may be pressured to provide confidential data, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud. The recipients may be pressured to provide some sort of immediate payment to the caller.

These calls and emails are fraudulent and are not connected with the U.S. Courts. If you receive such a call, it is not a legitimate call from the U.S. District Court. The court does not require anyone to provide sensitive information or money over the phone or email.