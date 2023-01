This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Panther wrestlers participated in two separate tournaments this past weekend. Thursday, they traveled to Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas for duals, and Friday, they went on to Chaparral High School for a two-day invitational. The duals at Sunrise opened the weekend with a team victory, winning nine out of 13 matches. By […]