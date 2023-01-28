Eleanor Mae Brown (Punky) went Home on January 10, 2023 at the age of 78.

Eleanor was born to Bernice and Harvey Brown in 1944 at the hospital in Elko, Nevada, but her hometown was Mountain City. After her father’s death, the family moved to the Paiute Shoshone Indian Reservation in Northern Nevada. She grew up loving horses and became a very proficient barrel racer and obstacle jumper. She loved both animals and people alike. She had a big heart and everyone who knew her, loved her. She grew into a devout Christian, prayer warrior, and a leader of God’s children to Christ. She was musically inclined and was lead saxophone player in the high school band all four years! Her love for music included all genres, but her favorite was Elvis. She worked as a bookkeeper and waitress, but she excelled as a homemaker! She married twice and had one son. She adopted four girls and one more son!

Eleanor is preceded in death by her mother, Bernice, and her father, Harvey. She is survived by her brothers, David and Phillip, her son, David, her adopted daughters, Lisa, Rosey, Christina, and Najma, her adopted son, Nathaniel, her grandchildren, James, Danielle, Chris, Nick, Shane, Sunjay, Bella, and Lexi, her great grandchildren, Maddie and Zeek, and many cousins.

Punky has been laid to rest at the Caliente Cemetery.