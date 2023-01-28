Harry Horner Jr. age 84, passed away at this home in Las Vegas, Nveada on January 6, 2023 with his wife at his side.

Born in Denver, CO. to Harry Horner Sr. and Clemetina Barbara Januick on January 17, 1938, he is survived by his wife of 31 years Colleen Horner, brothers William and Patrick Jack Horner, son William, daughters Barbara and Dorothy.

Harry Horner Jr.

Harry worked for Grumman Aircraft, Calverton, Long Island, New York, for 28 years. Harry and Colleen then moved to Las Vegas where he and his brother Jack started Horner Brothers Construction Inc.

Harry built three big parks in Las Vegas and also built custom homes. Harry and Colleen hace a home in both Las Vegas and Caliente, Nevada. He loved playing golf and making wine and cooking outside.

A celebration of life will be held at the VFW Post 7114 in Caliente, Nevada on February 11, 2023 at 4PM.