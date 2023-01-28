Ronald Lee “Ron” Hibble, a resident of Pioche and Lincoln County for over thirty years, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born in Inglewood, California on August 18, 1946, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after high school at the age of 19. A career military man, Ron spent a total of 40 years with the Corps. He served in two wars: the first in Vietnam as a special operations and airborne reconnaissance officer, making a total of 134 jumps throughout his career and the second in Desert Shield/Desert Storm where he served as a small arms instructor and taught both enlisted and officers how to use the tools and communication devices. He received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during combat in Vietnam.

While in the Reserves, Ron lived in Fontana, California where he was elected City Treasurer. He also owned and operated a men’s clothing shop, worked as an actor, a song and dance clown with Circa Polski (a troupe with Ringling Brothers Circus), and sang in musical choruses where he appeared on live stages world-wide.

Ronald Lee Hibble

Ron moved to Nevada in 1992 and got his bachelor’s degree in Communications and Accounting from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas before settling in Pioche. There, he became a member of the Lincoln and Pioche Chambers of Commerce. He was a member of the Masonic Shriners where he served as the Grand Master of his local chapter, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a lead volunteer for Toys for Tots for many years; a volunteer with the Devil Pups Youth Leadership and Mentor Program, and an active member of numerous philanthropic organizations.

Ron was also the former chairman of the Lincoln County Democratic Party, and one of five Nevadans who served as members of the Electoral College during the 2008 presidential election. He ran for Lincoln County Commission in 2022.

One of the on-going themes in Ron’s life was a desire to serve. “Whether in the Marine Corp, in business, entertainment, in government, or as a friend, he looked for ways he could be helpful,” commented Colleen Cottam, Pahranagat Valley Senior Citizens President in Alamo, NV. “There were few more loyal to their friends and community than Ron. He found things that needed doing and did them, never wanting to be recognized or thanked.” “No one could have had a better friend. He served Lincoln County just like he served the Marine Corp, with heart, excellence and distinction. When he was running for office last year,” commented Mitt and Bernadine Mittelback formerly of Panaca, NV. Earlier in the year, Ron himself said, “Living in Lincoln County, I feel I have enjoyed the greatest secret Nevada has to offer, along with the greatest people on earth.”

Friends, the VFW and the Mason’s will honor him at a funeral to be held later this Spring.