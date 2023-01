This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente City Council met Jan. 19 at City Hall. Undersheriff Darrin Woodworth and county commissioner Janine Woodworth were in attendance. Mayor Steve Rowe said the city has received $78,868.78 from Clover Creek Organics, which will go into the four funds set up when former mayor Tommy Rowe broke the tie to approve three grows […]