This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Pioche Public Utilities, members of the Nevada Department of Transportation and the road department spent hours working to clear the roads during the back-to-back winter storms in Lincoln County mid-January. By Jessica Hernandez – Pioche resident Cody O’Connor, shoveling piles of snow from his roof. Some crew members required help out of their own homes […]