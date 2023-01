This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Commissioner Mike Reese has been working with Wildlife Services to raise awareness on the existence of feral pigs in Lincoln County. Over 25 feral swine have been removed from the Panaca area in the past two years, and Commissioner Reese says the problem has been ongoing for decades. “It seems as though the problem is […]