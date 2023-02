This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A call came into the Lincoln County’s Sheriff’s Office Jan. 20, alleging that 51-year-old Jamie Farmer had attacked another man with what was reported to be a “long knife.” When deputies arrived, Farmer had long since left the scene, and according to the department’s Facebook page, he was considered armed and dangerous. While the alleged […]