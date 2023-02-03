Lincoln County Record

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor, It’s the end of January and I’m wondering when the DOT is going to turn on “the road may be icy” sign north of Caliente. Last year it was on until the end of June. Major Mastin and neighbors
