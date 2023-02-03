Letter to the Editor

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Editor, It’s the end of January and I’m wondering when the DOT is going to turn on “the road may be icy” sign north of Caliente. Last year it was on until the end of June. Major Mastin and neighbors