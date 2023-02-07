Lincoln County Tourism Updates

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) held their annual election of officers for the 2023 year. All officers moved forward for another year with the exception of the vice president, a position that remains open at this time. Also, a position for a representative for the Panaca area is vacant.

Grants were awarded to LCAT from the Nevada Commission on Tourism (Travel Nevada) for rural marketing and advertising. The awards will go toward print and digital advertising, social media marketing, kiosk map upgrades and a refreshed visitor guide. Also announced at the meeting was a grant award to the Friends of Pahranagat Valley to create a shovel-ready plan to build multi-purpose trails which will enhance tourism in the south county area.

LCAT, in association with Lincoln County, was awarded a position in the Destination Development 3D Project. This next phase of destination development will focus on identifying and connecting with stakeholders that affect tourism. During the process, stakeholders will be classified by their influence, and a detailed visitor asset inventory within Lincoln County will be created that will look at what would inspire someone to travel here or what may be important in making people’s visits more enjoyable and comfortable.

Calendar events are being added to the LincolnCountyNevada.com website. Key events have been identified, including the annual Bike Fest in Caliente the weekend of Sept. 16, and the photo festival the following weekend. Save-the-date promotions have begun for those two key events. Motorcycle races have been added, and the Pioche Chamber of Commerce and State Parks will be adding their events soon. If you have an event, please be sure to use the Contact Us form on the website or call.

Anyone wanting to be involved in the promotion of tourism is invited to contact Marcia Hurd at (775) 441-1101.