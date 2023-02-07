Panaca natives earn recognition at Utah Tech

Utah Tech University announced several students from Panaca excelled in the classroom during the Fall 2022 semester.

Hellen Saldanha Zambonini and Sadie Teel were named to the President’s List, which requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Meanwhile, Brittan Bleak, Rachel Katschke and Brynlee Wadsworth were named to the Dean’s List, which requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff, congratulations to all Utah Tech students who made the 2022 Fall semester honor roll list,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Lacourse. “Your hard work and persistence have paid off and you should be proud of your achievement. Keep up the great work and we hope to see your name on the honor roll for the Spring 2023 semester.”